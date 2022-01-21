If early parliamentary elections are held tomorrow, the majority will support VMRO-DPMNE, according to the results of a telephone poll conducted by the Institute for Political Research in Skopje (IPIS).

Of the 1,124 respondents who took part in the survey between January 17 and 19, 2022, 22.5 per cent would vote for the opposition party. 17.9% would vote for the ruling party, while Levica enjoys 2.9% of the voters’ trust.

In the Albanian bloc, the Alliance for Albanians threatens the throne of DUI.

In the poll, 18.3% did not know or did not want to answer who they would vote for, and the percentage of those who do not want to go to the polls is high. 11.2% of the respondents are undecided.

In order to observe the relevance and impartiality of the research, an impartial and objective questionnaire was created on the basis of which the poll was later conducted.

The poll was conducted using a random sample that was stratified to preserve the representativeness of the population in the Republic of Macedonia. It observed the demographic specifics of the population such as gender structure, age groups, level of education and ethnicity, with appropriate division of respondents according to place of residence and constituency, with Skopje being taken as a separate entity because of its characteristics.

The poll was conducted for the needs of IPIS in order to analyze the ratings of the parties and perceptions of a new government. The poll is funded by IPIS’s own funds.