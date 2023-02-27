Elementary schools in Centar and Aerodrom in Skopje are being evacuated today after the latest round of emailed bomb threats.

The targets were the “Braka Miladinovci”, “Lazo Angelovski”, “Alexander of Macedonia” and “Kiro Gligorov” schools and there are reports that other schools are also receiving threatening emails. Children are being evacuated and teachers are advised to hold online classes.

Macedonia has been under waves of bomb threats for months now. Several suspects were apprehended, but the threats continue to pour in. So far, all were proven false.