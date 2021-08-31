We have two backup scenarios for in-person teaching if the epidemiological situation worsens, Health Minister, Venko Filipce said on Tuesday.

He added that students’ health, both physical and mental, is a priority.



We start the school year with in-person classes, similar to the countries in the region. The teaching will take place under clearly defined health protocols. If the epidemiological situation worsens, the Ministry of Education and Science, according to the assessment of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, has two backup scenarios for the realization of teaching that will protect and preserve the health of students and teachers, he said.

Filipce added that the limit for switching to online classes will be if 10% of students get infected. He also urged the parents of children who go to school and kindergarten to get vaccinated.