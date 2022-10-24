The Government of Serbia has amended the Decision on the temporary ban on the export and delivery of natural gas, with which the gas will still be able to be exported to Macedonia, the Tanjug agency reported.

The decision was changed three days after its adoption, on October 20.

The temporary ban on exports and supplies has been introduced in order to prevent the threat of critical shortages caused by the global disruption of the energy market.

The goal is to ensure a reliable supply to the Serbian market, reads the decision.