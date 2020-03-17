As many venues of public life grind to a halt because of the coronavirus, the Skopje civil cases court announced today that it is restricting its work.

The court will only hear urgent cases such as those that deal with child protection, commitment of individuals to hospitals, testaments, registration of political parties, and cases that could face the statute of limitations.

It’s expected that criminal cases will continue to be tried. The SDSM led Government has defied calls to suspend these trials as well, as many of them are linked to its ability to pressure and attack the opposition, as it has done over the past three years.