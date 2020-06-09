Two doctors working the Medical Chamber were diagnosed positive to Covid-19 after holding a wedding that involved more than a 100 guests. The wedding held in May was pointed by Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce as an outrageous example of a violation of the restrictions meant to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Nova news site reports that the doctors have taken days off from work. The revelation prompted mass testing in the institution that certifies doctors and the premises had to be thoroughly disinfected.