Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce warned the public that the worst is yet to come, after a 31 year old man died from the coronavirus. Filipce said that the number of confirmed patients and deaths will continue to go up.

We are entering the second month of a difficult battle that will change our lives. The worst period is about to com. Today we lost a young life. It reminds us that the virus is a serious threat. We must remain responsible and careful, because success is up to all of us, Filipce said.

He warned patients with diabetes, heart and respiratory disease to be particularly careful n the coming period, reminding them that they are considered the most at-risk categories.