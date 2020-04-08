Three persons were found dead today, across the capital Skopje. So far there is no confirmation that the incidents are linked with the coronavirus epidemic.

One man died while jogging along the Vardar river. Police and a medical team were called up but it was too late to save him. The identity is still being determined.

And in the Sutka prison, a 47 year old prisoner from Resen as found dead at 4 in the morning. The body will be autopsied.

An elderly man also died, while shopping in a Cair market. The body was delivered to his family.