Prime Minister Zoran Zaev reiterated during Thursday’s Parliament Q&A session what he already said as a witness at the trial of the April 27 defendants. Both then and now Zaev pointed out that according to what he knows, the defendants are not guilty of the crime which they are charged with.

Zaev testified in court over the “April 27” case on November 27 last year. He then said that the defendants Trajko Veljanoski, Mile Janakieski and Spiro Ristovski were not the organizers of the events of April 27. He surprisingly pointed out that they are not the main culprits, although the proceedings in the trial are conducted against them.