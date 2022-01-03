The leader of the There is Such a People party, Slavi Trifonov, proposes that Bulgaria benefits from the blockade on Macedonia’s start of EU negotiations.

He goes so far as to say that the conditions this time are not directed towards our country, but towards the EU and the US. Bulgaria to enter the Schengen zone, and the United States to introduce a visa-free regime for Bulgarian citizens to enter the country is the price to be paid by the EU and the United States to gain the sympathy of Bulgaria, according to him.

