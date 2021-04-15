Two illegal migrants were badly injured in a fight in the village of Vaksince, on the border with Serbia.

The incident was reported yesterday early afternoon by a local citizen who said that two groups of migrants got into a fight in which a knife was used. The two injured men are from Pakistan and are aged 18 and 22.

Vaksince is one of the main migrant smuggling stations on the Balkan route. Migrants who made it into Macedonia – usually via Greece – stay there in homes provided by local traffickers until an opportune moment when they cross the border into Serbia and continue their trip north.