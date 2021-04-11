Shocking video filmed near the Skopje City Mall today shows a man lifting a child to raid a large donations container. These metal containers are set up at several locations in Skopje so people can donate used clothes and they are made so that it is very difficult to raid them as they use a heavy metal latch that dumps the deposited clothes inside when it’s lifted.

Still, as the video that was shared on Twitter shows, somebody apparently came up with a (dangerous) way to rob the container.