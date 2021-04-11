Macedonia

Corona report: with 46 deaths, Macedonia records one of the worst daily tolls of the pandemic

One of the worst death tolls of the pandemic was reported today, as 46 patients died of the coronavirus. Among them was one patient in the 30-ies from Prilep, and two in their 40-ies from Tetovo and Radovis. The total death toll of the pandemic in Macedonia now stands at 4,228. The Healthcare Ministry...