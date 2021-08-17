Venko Filipce and Zoran Zaev woke up from their winter sleep and it occurred to them that it was not okay that only vaccinated people could enter cafes and restaurants. It occurred to them that the measures were out of place, that they were discriminatory and fascist. The citizens told them that when they took to the streets, expressing their revolt, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party points out that after their new restrictions came into force, there are cafes and restaurants that do not work, the sector suffers, there is no turnover, people do not have work.