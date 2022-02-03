Kovacevski’s government violates health protocols and endangers the health and lives of citizens. The government does not wear masks, although it is prescribed for every citizen and every closed space. The hypocrites from SDSM are guided by the rule, listen to what I say, and do not watch me what I do, VMRO-DPMNE said in a press release on Thursday.
The party says that Kovacevski continued where Zaev stopped with the violation of laws, regulations and restrictions.
Kovacevski should be an example and hence his responsibility is much greater than any other citizen. Since Kovacevski violates laws and rules and endangers the health of citizens in the midst of a pandemic, we expect the State Health Inspectorate to file criminal charges against him, said the opposition party.
