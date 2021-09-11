VMRO-DPMNE says that the people do not want a theater from Zaev, they want his resignation in order to have an objective investigation.

The offered resignation from Filipce was forced due to the pressure from the people. The party instructions for the defense of Filipce on social networks show that Zaev does not take the task of the Tetovo accident seriously. The investigation can be objective only if Filipce, Artan Grubi and Zaev resign so that there is no political influence in the investigation itself in which 15 lives were lost, the party said on Saturday.

The party points out that Zaev should not hide, but should come out and give answers. Silence instills distrust and shows that evidence is being covered up and concealed.