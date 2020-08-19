VMRO-DPMNE came out against the idea of abandoning the 100 days rule, or the “Przino government model”, under which the opposition party gets some say in the management of the Government 100 days before the elections. The model is meant to prevent abuse of institutions such as the police and the welfare system by the ruling party.

SDSM leader Zoran Zaev yesterday announced that in his new coalition with DUI, the model is being scrapped and will be replaced with an ethnic Albanian Prime Minister symbolically appointed for the last 100 days.

The Przino model was agreed between the opposition and the Government and Zaev has no right to change it without consulting the opposition, as well as the international factors who were involved in preparing the model, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Zaev violated the rule ahead of the chaotic 2020 elections when he removed the VMRO nominated Labour and Welfare Minister Rasela Mizrahi, after first having SDSM supporters subject her to a torrent of anti-Semitic abuse. This allowed SDSM to continue to run the Welfare Ministry without any control and to abuse welfare programs for vote buying.