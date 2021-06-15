Senar Elter, a Turkish citizen who is wanted as a top official of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), was given a Macedonian passport under a fake identity in 2018, the MKD.mk news site reports.

It’s the latest revelation in the growing scandal that revealed how the Zaev regime was selling passports to mafia bosses and terrorists, including another high profile enemy of Turkish President Erdogan – Sedat Peker.

Elter was given a passport on November 20th 2018. He appeared in person in Skopje, was fingerprinted, a picture was taken, and received a passport under the stolen identity of Nijazi Tola. He then left the country using this passport, even though he was a wanted man by Interpol since 2015.

Elter is sentenced to seven and a half years in prison in Turkey, for being part of the Abdullah Ocalan linked group KCK. He was sentenced for being part of a terrorist organization.