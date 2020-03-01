VMRO-DPMNE Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski met with Macedonians living in Locarno and other places in Switzerland. Nikoloski called on them to register for the April 12 elections and vote VMRO.

We share the same vision, of a proud and prosperous Macedonia. Macedonians are determined to vote in large numbers on April 12 and put an end to the national humiliation and economic devastation of Macedonia, Nikoloski said.

Macedonians in the diaspora can elect members of Parliament if the turnout reaches levels seen in the motherland.