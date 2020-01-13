Withdrawal of only the vehicles necessary for the minister’s office and the minister, without disrupting the daily work of the officials, it was agreed at Monday’s meeting between interim minister Nake Culev and the additional deputy interior minister Slavjanka Petrovska.

At the Ministry of Interior for there was a working meeting between Culev and Petrovska, followed by an extended working meeting attended by Deputy Minister Agim Nuhiu, Director of the Public Security Bureau Saso Tasevski and Deputy Director of Public Security Bureau Besir Deari.

Regarding the telegram Culev sent over MoI vehicles, it was agreed at the meeting that if there is a suspicion of inappropriate use of the ministry’s vehicles, it should be determined in appropriate procedure by the Department of Internal Control, Criminal Investigations and Professional Standards and that only those vehicles that are needed to the Office and the Minister, without disrupting the daily work of officials.

It was also found that in coordination between the organizational units to ensure proper distribution of vehicles, taking into account the offices of the Minister and the Additional Deputy Minister.