Tense and working day in the propaganda kitchen of SDSM. The correspondence published by “Republika” additionally fueled the unbearable atmosphere in the ruling party. To defend the indefensible – to find an alibi for the party leader to not accept the offered “moral” resignation.

We saw how doctors under party orders and with party support are organized in defense of the minister who left them to work in substandard conditions for a year and a half, without a day off, without equipment, vaccines. To defend a minister whose incompetence made them see people dying in their arms. Unbelievable, but in the messages we saw doctors who are above all brainwashed party soldiers.

Fake news plays in the second row of the defense. The propaganda machine and its megaphone: Fake news! Fake news! Fake news! We saw HERE how fake is the news they say is fake.

But they do not lack creativity. This photo is actually what is fake in all the panic.