In the audio tapes I comment on the Supreme Court’s decision not to proceed with the SCO cases after June 2017, a situation where cases would have been dropped if the Public Prosecutor’s Law had not been passed, says SDSM leader and former Prime Minister Zoran Zaev in connection with Sunday’s tapes that VMRO-DPMNE MP Antonio Milososki released.

In an interview with Press 24, he notes that the tapes were likely recorded at one of the meetings held during the negotiations with a group of lawmakers who were excluded from VMRO-DPMNE.

The conversation were taped illegally by some of the participants while discussing the reasons and the need for the adoption of the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office. These are probably conversations from meetings held with representatives of the ruling and opposition parties from the Albanian bloc of parties, when we argued and explained to a group of eight VMRO-DPMNE MPs why it was important to adopt the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office, Zaev said.

He adds that the illegally tapes conversation shows why the Law on Public Prosecutor’s Office had to be adopted and shows how it overrides the Supreme Court’s decision.