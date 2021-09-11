The Prime Minister of Macedonia, Zoran Zaev, addressed the public and media representatives with a statement regarding the launched expert investigation and the resignations for the accident in the covid center in Tetovo.

He said he had received the resignations of the Minister of Health Filipce, the Deputy Minister of Health Hasani and the directors of the Tetovo hospital Besimi and Etemi and that he understood them as a high moral and ethical act and demonstration of integrity and responsibility that is inevitable in such major accidents.

Investigative and judicial authorities are conducting an extremely thorough, professional and prompt investigation that must determine in detail the causes of the outbreak of the deadly fire. Forensic experts from the German Federal Forensics will also contribute to the expert analysis and credibility of the investigation, for which preparatory insights and activities are already being carried out and for which I express my gratitude to our NATO ally, Germany, said Zaev.

He said having in mind that the investigation is conducted with high dynamics and with the highest level of expert analysis and professionalism, his assessment and decision regarding the submitted resignations will be based exclusively on the facts he would receive from the investigation, ie exclusively according to the identified reasons for the outbreak the fire.