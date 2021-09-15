Zaev, Filipce and Hasani should resign, only then will we have an impartial investigation that will answer all questions to which the Prime Minister, Minister of Health and his Deputy do not want to hear the answer, VMRO-DPMNE said.

Zaev, Filipce and Hasani know, but they don want the answers to these questions to be known:

How are modular hospitals built, from what material and in what way?

Did the Ministry of Health ask the contractor for minimum standards for the construction of the modular barracks?

How much has been paid for their construction and does it correspond to the obtained product?

Why were there no fire extinguishers and a fire protection system?

Why there was not enough medical staff, and what is the health care in which doctors are relatives of the sick?

Why was bribe paid for patient care?

Who from the government threatens the relatives of the victims of the accident and warns them what to testify?

If the organized crime department of the prosecution does not conduct proceedings, then who does it in the prosecution?

Did the BPPO hear the statement of the Prime Minister who admitted that he was deeply involved in the investigation which must be impartial and objective?

What more should happen for Zoran Zaev and Filipce to resign and free the investigation?

It is time for answers and responsibility. It is time for the resignations of Zaev, Filipce and Hasani, and then for an independent and impartial investigation that will determine guilt. With Zaev, Filipce and Hasani in position, there is a danger that we will not receive answers to the questions at all.