In an interview with TV Kanal 5, the president of SDSM Zoran Zaev talked about the expectations from the elections and reminded why it is important for the citizens to come out on 15 July and vote for the Coalition “We can”.

I believe that the citizens will come out in large numbers. Why? Because if you don’t they risk the return of the regime. And voter safety is not brought in question. Everyone knows that with Venko Filipce, with this Government, with this health commission that we are safe. It is much more risky to return the regime, which will mean the return of chaos in the health and economy, so we ask for support from the citizens, on July 15 to support our offer and vote for number 3, said Zaev.