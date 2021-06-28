SDSM leader, Zoran Zaev said at debate in Debar that the period ahead brings serious challenges such as the vaccination process, the census and strengthening economic investment.

Let’s continue with the vaccination, let’s all get vaccinated, thus protecting our health and the health of our relatives and friends. This evil has not been eradicated, but we want it to be under control, so that the children can go to school in the fall, said Zaev.

In September we will make conduct census on the population, on equal citizens, on all, and I do not care how many Macedonians, Albanians, Turks, Roma, Vlacs, Bosniaks there are, they are the citizens of North Macedonia, said Zaev, adding that encouragement of important economic processes will follow in the coming period.