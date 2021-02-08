Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister for European Affairs Nikola Dimitrov, met with Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korčok on Monday, discussing Macedonia’s reforms in all fields and Slovakia’s continued support to the country’s EU path.

At the meeting, as the government press service informed, the leadership of Prime Minister Zaev in resolving issues of importance for Euro-Atlantic integration, as well as in the progress of the country was welcomed. It was announced that the reform development in all areas in the country was recognized and it was announced that Slovakia will continue to support the development of the country and the progress towards the EU.

At the meeting it was agreed that the continuation of EU enlargement is important for both the Union and the entire Western Balkans, and Slovakia’s position that bilateral issues should be resolved independently of European processes was reaffirmed.

Our strategic goal is European integration and this is shown by the support of the citizens for European integration. We are committed to the Europeanization of the country at home, and in a European way, through dialogue and mutual understanding, we work on issues that are in favor of good neighborliness. 2020 was a significant year for us, we became a member of NATO and the decision was made to start negotiations with the EU. This opened space for us to focus on economic development, through assistance and support to citizens and the economy – and during the pandemic we see an increase in the average salary, as well as new investments, said Prime Minister Zaev.

At the meeting, the government said, it was jointly confirmed that the rule of law in each country means security for both citizens and investors and that it is among the important preconditions for development.

Prime Minister Zaev and Slovak Minister Korčok assessed that the bilateral relations between the two countries are good politically, and that there are opportunities to enhance economic cooperation.