SDSM leader Zoran Zaev met today with the top officials of the Alliance of Albanians, party leader Ziadin Sela and his deputy Arben Taravari.

The meeting was reported by Alsat-M TV, who said that there is no word if Sela’s coalition partner Afrim Gashi from the party Alternative also joined the meeting. The Alliance of Albanians and Alternative together have 12 seats and could help either VMRO-DPMNE or SDSM get to the needed 61 seats in Parliament. Zaev insisted that he is in a position to form a government with either DUI or with the Alliance bloc as coalition partners.

SDSM came out with 42 seats from the elections, and four more are held by its Albanian coalition partner BESA. VMRO won 44 seats and DUI, the usual kingmaker, has 15.