SDSM will win the elections, said the leader of SDSM, Zoran Zaev in an interview with TV 21 on Thursday.

A year ago, I said we would defeat VMRO DPMNE by 60,000 to 120,000 votes. If we lead four percent, as VMRO DPMNE says, then it is 72,000. Although we lead with six percent. We expect to have an advantage of 6 to 10 MPs, those are the numbers, the same numbers reach the parties, added Zaev.

According to Zaev, “it is logical that people with chronic diseases will say this time I will not vote” due to the coronavirus crisis, but he expects 900,000 voters to go to the polls, which is great for him.