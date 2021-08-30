In an event with European official Miroslav Lajcak, Zoran Zaev insisted that the EU has a moral obligation to allow (North) Macedonia to open its EU accession talks.

I expect that the EU will find a way to unblock enlargement as a matter of strategic interest, Zaev said.

Macedonia is currently blocked by Bulgaria, after the lengthy blockade from Greece and a brief French veto. With Bulgaria left without a Government, the earliest Macedonia can hope to even resume talks with Bulgaria to overcome its veto is in October.