Today, along with a delegation of VMRO DPMNE representatives, I had a working meeting with the Council of American Ambassadors at the Parliament of the Republic of Macedonia, writes the VMRO DPMNE leader, Hristijan Miskovski, in his Facebook post.

“We discussed the current political and economic situation, as well as the Macedonian EU integration processes, whereby I emphasized that there will be no amendments to the Constitution during this assembly – not under Bulgarian diktat and under these circumstances“, wrote the opposition leader.

Mickovski in his post stresses that Macedonia does belong to the European Union, however, same conditions should be applied as for the other member or candidate countries. “The country’s road to the EU should be based on the Copenhagen Criteria, absent of additional conditions”, Mickovski posited.

Mickovski also expressed his gratitude for the support Macedonia receives from the United States of America, pointing out that it should continue in the future.