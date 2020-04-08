The number of people affected with the coronavirus worldwide has grown to 1.4 million. About 80.000 are estimated to have died of the pandemic, while 300.000 recovered after being initially tested positive.

In Macedonia, the number of confirmed cases is just below 600, and 27 have died. The Infectious Diseases Clinic in Skopje treats 67 patients who are in more serious condition and six of them are on assisted respiration while 12 in total are in difficult condition. Additional 19 patients are treated at the 8th of September hospital in Skopje. Three of them are on assisted respiration.

In regional hospitals, Stip treats four patients – one in serious condition, and Bitola is being turned into a regional center for the south-west.