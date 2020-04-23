Although Germany has started to reopen, Chancellor Angela Merkel implored residents not to fall into a false sense of security because the nation is still at the beginning of the pandemic, Newsweek reported.

With 150,729 cases, Germany has had the fifth largest outbreak worldwide, according to a tracker maintained by Johns Hopkins University. The country’s managed to keep its death toll comparatively low at 5,315 people and had the most recoveries of any country. But Merkel warned returning to normal life too soon will erase the progress they’ve made.

“We are on thin ice, the thinnest ice even,” Merkel told the Bundestag lower house of parliament, according to Reuters. “We are not living in the final phase of the pandemic, but still at the beginning.”

The German chancellor added that the country’s “interim result is fragile,” and that the nation is far from “out of the woods.”

On Monday, stores that were up to 8,600 square feet, car dealers, bicycle shops and book shops were allowed to start reopening, as long as they still adhered to social distancing and hygiene rules. They’d been closed since March 17, when the lockdown went into effect.

