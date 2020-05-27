Chancellor Angela Merkel says Germany has a better grip on the pandemic but warned that people must remain careful and vigilant.

Merkel spoke out after a meeting with the heads of government of eastern German states in Berlin on Wednesday, May 27th.

Merkel said that “we are still at the start of the pandemic” while there is no vaccine or treatment for coronavirus, However, she added: “We have gained better control.”

The Chancellor thanked people in Germany for sticking to rules but said it was still necessary to be “very careful and very observant”, adding that coronavirus infections can spread quickly if not kept in check.

It comes after the German government announced on Tuesday May 26th that social distancing measures, including the 1.5 metre required distance from others, would be extended to June 29th.

Source: www.thelocal.de