Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said that Hungarian nationals living outside the country will be eligible to register and be inoculated with the coronavirus jab in Hungary as of Monday, the V4 news agency reported. He also shared a video post of the news on social media.

We are currently at the point where we would like to encourage Hungarians living outside the country to register as of Monday. So if any of our nationals, wherever they may live in the world, from Tierra del Fuego or Patagonia to Miercurea Ciuc, Rumania would like to get the jab, but are unable to in their place of residence, or merely have more confidence in Hungary, can register on the dedicated website, receive a date and venue, and come here [Hungary] to get their jab, the Hungarian premier said.