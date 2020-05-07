Prime Minister Viktor Orbán spoke by phone with United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday afternoon, the PMʼs press chief told state news wire MTI, BBJ reported.

The sides discussed the importance of border defense, measures to protect against the coronavirus, and managing the consequences of the pandemic on the global economy, said Bertalan Havasi.

Orbán and Trump established that bilateral political and economic ties between Hungary and the United States remain excellent, he added.

The White House said in a statement in the afternoon that Trump and Orbán had agreed that both Americans and Hungarians want their communities to be safely reopened and to return to work.

The sides discussed important bilateral and regional matters, including border security, telecommunications security, and the need for diversifying supply chains and protecting critical infrastructure, the White House said.