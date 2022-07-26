Worrying news from Brussels. With today’s decision, Brussels took another step in the direction of the war economy. Complicated times are coming, but one thing is certain: utility reduction will remain in Hungary!, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban wrote on Facebook.
Macedonia
Osmani does not mind that the “Vanco Mihajlov” club in Bitola causes negative feelings among Macedonians
The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bujar Osmani, answering a journalist’s question at today’s press conference, whether the name of the cultural club “Ivan Mihajlov” in Bitola, which causes negative feelings among Macedonians, can be brought into the context of hate speech, he...
