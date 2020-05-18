The World Health Organization fears that a second wave of the coronavirus can hit this winter and warned countries to begin preparing their healthcare systems. In an interview with the Telegraph, doctor Hans Kluge, head of WHO for Europe, drew comparisons with the Spanish flu a century ago which was also far more deadly in its second wave.

This is the time for preparation, not celebration, Kluge said.

He especially warned that the second Covid-19 wave could be linked to the seasonal flu and the measles. “We had 500.000 children who did not have the measles shot last year”.

Additionally, some parts of the world such as Eastern Europe and Africa, likely haven’t even seen the peak of the current Covid-19 wave. Kluge points to the rising numbers of infections in Russia, Ukraine and Central Asia.