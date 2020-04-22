Macedonian Borko Andreevski, who lives in England, will take part in coronavirus vaccine trial at Oxford University.

In an interview with Telma, Andreevski confirmed that he had volunteered for the trial with a desire to help with the situation. He also explained that 500 young and healthy volunteers will participate in the project.

Examinations have been completed to determine whether he meets the trial requirements, which will start with one volunteer, then with a group of five, and finally with all 500 volunteers.