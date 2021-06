An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter scale hit Montenegro at 1.18 am on Saturday and was felt across southern Dalmatia, the Croatian Seismological Service said in the morning.

The epicenter of the tremor was 14 kilometers north of the coastal town of Herceg Novi, the Dubrovački Vjesnik newspaper said, citing the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Source: Hina/MIA