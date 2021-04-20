Montenegro abolishes PCR test requirement for tourists from Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Macedonia, Montenegro’s Minister of Finance and Social Welfare Milojko Spajic informed on Twitter.

I am glad to inform you that all restrictive measures, including PCR testing, for the citizens of Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Macedonia will be lifted for visits to Montenegro this tourist season, Spajic wrote in Russian.

The exact date is expected to be specified in the next few days.