Arben Agoli, a doctor from a pediatric clinic in Debar, reported over the social media that he and staff members have contracted the coronavirus and that the clinic will be under quarantine for two weeks.

Debar is the hotbed of the epidemic in Macedonia, with most of the two dozen cases coming from this city, likely linked to a couple that arrived from Italy. The city and the neighboring rural Centar Zupa municipality are placed under lock-down and nobody is allowed to leave.