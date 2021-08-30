In the first six months of 2021, 4,998 companies were removed from the Central Register of Macedonia, and for comparison last year for the same period that number is 4,704.

According to the MKD portal, most of the 3,224 failed companies were removed from the Register because they did not submit their final accounts on time.

About 50,000 people have lost their jobs since the beginning of the covid crisis. According to the data of the Employment Agency, the number of unemployed people in Macedonia is around 150,000.

In 2017, 10,628 companies were removed from the list of the Central Registry, in 2018 – 6,864, and in 2019 – 7,234 companies.