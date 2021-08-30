Cvetan Tripunovski from VMRO-DPMNE wrote on Facebook that it is a shame for the government to lie that the subsidies have been paid off.

It is a shame to lie that you have paid the subsidies, and you have unpaid subsidies for 2017, 2018 and 2019. I do not know what your purpose is with your empty press conferences when the farmers do not want to see you because you lied to them. You promised a reliable purchase and high purchase prices, 4 years the crop ends up in a dump. The farmers are left without existence, he said.