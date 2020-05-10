A poll conducted by Detektor and published on Sitel TV today shows that a quarter of Macedonian citizens have lost their jobs or have someone close to them who lost a job because of the coronavirus epidemic.

Official data places the number of lost jobs since the beginning of the epidemic at near 10.000.

Also, a little under 15 percent of all polled citizens said that their household income has been reduced, and 32,4 percent said that their income has been somewhat reduced. Many Macedonian businesses are under lockdown, affecting especially those that rely on foot traffic, and the large industrial plants.