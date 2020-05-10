Marquardt, the large car parts manufacturer located near Veles, has ceased operations for a week after a business partner who came to the plant was diagnosed with Covid-19.
The company said that its 650 workers will stay home for a week because of this development. The visitor was not in direct touch with the workers, but out of abundance of caution, the plant is being closed.
Gaining your trust is a long process while losing it can happen overnight. We work together and we do all we can to keep our employees safe and healthy, the company said in its press release, directed to the workers.
