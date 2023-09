The leading Baltic airliner, the Lithuanian company AirBaltic will introduce an airline between Skopje and Riga starting with the 2024 summer season, TAV Airports informed today.

The Macedonian capital will be connected to the Lithuanian twice a week, from May 3 until September 30.

Tickets for these flights will be available for reservation on the AirBaltic webpage www.airbaltic.com, with a price of €89 in one direction.