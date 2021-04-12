The government has provided funding for a number of events of public interest, which could be organized by event planning companies as a way to support these companies in times when only a handful of events are organized due to the pandemic, said Deputy PM Fatmir Bytyqi.

These companies, says Bytyqi, are not excluded from the current economic measures, nor from the fifth set that should be adopted soon. They also have access to funds from interest-free loans from the Development Bank, which, as he said, under certain conditions could become half a grant.

Bytyqi stressed that there is a solution to the issue of support for these companies it just that the Government sees it in one way, and the representatives of these companies in another way, who today organized a protest demanding greater support from the Government.