Macedonia’s main coordination crisis HQ discussed at its Monday session recommendations issued by the Commission for Infectious Diseases and suggested that the government should decide at its next session to extend current COVID-19 restrictions, which are set to end tomorrow, until April 27.

Restrictions on the movement and operation of restaurants, sports betting stores, hotels were adopted on April 6 due to the serious Covid-19 situation in terms of the number of new cases and hospitalized patients. That decision applies until April 21.

In case of confirmation of the declining trend, the main coordination crisis HQ will consider the possibility of proposing a reduction of the restrictions such as curfew starting at 9 pm and opening of the summer terraces of cafes and restaurants from April 27 to May 15.

