VMRO-DPMNE leader Hristijan Mickoski said Monday in an interview with TV Klan that before there was not a month without a new factory being opened, unlike now it is not known when a factory was opened, there are no investments with this government and it is obvious that it can’t do more than this.

In 2014, 2015 we were 62nd, 64th, 66th on the Transparency scale, now we are on the 111th place, and now we are fighting corruption and crime, the numbers are ruthless, says Mickoski.

He stressed that the international community says there are no investments because corruption is high, and that corrupt political elites rule here.